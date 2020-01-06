Klobuchar: ‘I Hope’ Trump Isn’t Using Iran as a Distraction, But He ‘Often’ ‘Does Things to Distract’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” 2020 presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) stated that she hopes President Trump isn’t trying to use Iran to distract from impeachment, but President Trump does have a pattern of doing things to distract people.

Klobuchar began by saying, “You trace this back, when he got us out of that international agreement, all of this, I’m sad to say, was pretty predictable. We see escalation. We see a fraying with our allies. And now, without an authorization of military force, he’s sending troops over.”

Host Chris Matthews then asked, “It’s like Trump trolls the Democrats. He trolls the Iranians. He goes, you know what will really tick off the liberals, the moderates out there, the reasonable people? I’m going after cultural sites. … Do you think he’s trolling? Do you think what he’s trying to do is get the liberals all mad, to get the Iranians really upset because he’s trying to play wag the dog here? What he really wants to do is create an explosion of media focus, and even a war, a bite-sized war, he thinks, to distract from his impeachment threat? Is he up to this?”

Klobuchar answered, “I hope not, for our country’s sake, that he would put thousands of men and women’s lives at risk because of that. But you look at the pattern here, where he has continually done this, a tweet saying he’s invited the Taliban to Camp David when there was no agreement on Afghanistan. The summit he hastily called with Kim Jong-un when actually there was no result, and they’re still launching missiles. You look at all of his patterns, so often, he does things to distract. I just hope it’s not true.”

