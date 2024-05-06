Maxine Waters Calls on DOJ to Investigate Trump Supporters ‘Training Up in the Hills’ for Civil War

Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) said on this week’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show” that the Department of Justice should investigate “right-wing organizations” who supported former President Donald Trump “training up in the hill” for a civil war.

Waters said, “You cannot trust anything that Donald Trump has to say no matter if he loses he is going to say it was fraud. He still has not accepted what happened in the last presidential election. We have to be very concerned about a former president of the United States talking about attacking his own country, talking about perhaps a bloodbath, talking about perhaps there is going to be trouble. He said it in so many different ways we should take him seriously. This man does not believe in the Constitution. He wants to be a dictator. This is a dangerous human being. We have to know what our country is going to do to protect us from him.”

She continued, “I will tell you whatI’m gong to do. I’m going to ask the Justice Department and I am going to ask the president to tell us what they are going to do to protect this country against violence if he loses. I want to know about all of those right-wing organizations that he is connected with who are training up in the hills somewhere and targeting, you know, what communities they are going to attack. We need to know now, given he is telling us there is going to be violence if he loses, we need to know what his plan is and how we are going to be protected.”

Waters added, “We know that there are people aligned who are with him who follow him who are already practicing what their government is going to be under Trump. Not only are they planning on a civil war if they have to do that, but he is spelling it out specifically how and what they are going to do and how he is going to get revenge, how he is going to attack his enemies, all of these things. When he talks about race, we know, and I’m going to tell you again today, Donald Trump is a pure racist. I am worried that the attack is going to be on people of color.”

