Susan Collins: ‘Very Likely’ I Will Vote for Witnesses at Impeachment Trial

Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) in comments given today to CBS News said it was “very likely” she would vote for witnesses at the impeachment trial.

Collins said, “[B]ut for the efforts that four of us made to ensure that vote would occur, that it’s unlikely that we would have had that opportunity. I am pleased that every senator will have the opportunity to vote on whether or not additional witnesses and documents are necessary. It is very likely that I’m going to conclude that yes, we do need to hear from witnesses.”

She added, “I, for one, believe that there’s some gaps, some ambiguities that need to be cleared up.”

