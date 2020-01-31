Schumer: Denying Witnesses ‘One of the Worst Tragedies that the Senate Has Ever Overcome’

. @SenSchumer "To not allow... no witnesses, no documents, in an impeachment trial is a perfidy. It's a grand tragedy. One of the worst tragedies that the Senate has overcome. America will remember this day unfortunately." pic.twitter.com/MtmpyTCGut

While speaking to reporters on Friday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that the Senate’s refusal to allow additional witnesses and documents in the impeachment trial is “one of the worst tragedies that the Senate has ever overcome.”

Schumer said, “To not allow a witness, a document, no witnesses, no documents, in an impeachment trial is a perfidy. It’s a grand tragedy, one of the worst tragedies that the Senate has ever overcome. America will remember this day unfortunately, where the Senate did not live up to its responsibilities, where the Senate turned away from truth, and went along with a sham trial. This — if the president is acquitted with no witnesses, no documents, the acquittal will have no value. Because Americans will know that this trial was not a real trial. It had no witnesses, no documents. It is a tragedy on a very large scale.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett