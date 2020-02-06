Alfredo Ortiz to Bernie Sanders Over Criticism of Economy: ‘You’ve Got Your Facts Wrong’ — Living in ‘Alternate Reality’

Job Creators Network President and CEO Alfredo Ortiz on Thursday responded to 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) rebuke of President Donald Trump’s positive remarks about the economy during his State of the Union Address this week.

Sanders stated, “We are now experiencing more income and wealth inequality now than any time in the last 100 years. … This what Trump really means when he talks about a booming economy.”

Ortiz on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company” pointed to Trump’s high approval ratings for his handling of the economy, telling Sanders he has “the facts wrong” and he is “living in this alternate world, alternate reality.”

“[T]here are definitely Democrats … that do not believe anything that Bernie Sanders is saying,” Ortiz proclaimed.

“My answer back to Bernie Sanders is you’ve got your facts wrong,” he added. “He’s living in this alternate world, alternate reality. And really, at the end of the day, voters and Americans just don’t believe what they’re hearing any more from the Democrats.”

