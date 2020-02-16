Buttigieg Blasts Kellyanne Conway — Anyone at Trump White House Talking About Sexism Is ‘Comical’

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg criticized White House counselor Kellyanne Conway for attacking his political opponent former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s history of sexism.

On “Fox News Sunday,” Buttigieg said, “For a representative of this White House to speak about misogyny, to speak about sexism, to speak about racism is comical.”

He continued, “And you’re right, I think it amounts to trolling. Look, the American people are not going to be fooled by anybody from the Trump White House when it comes to these issues.”

He added, “We can do a lot better than this president. And you know one of the reasons why I’m seeing a lot of folks from the Republican Party or formerly from the Republican Party ready to cross over is that they can no longer look their children in the eye and explain the behavior of the current president of the United States.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN