14-Year-Old Boy ‘Largely Decapitated’ in London Sword Attack

A dual Spanish-Brazilian national charged with murdering a 14-year-old boy in north-east London “largely decapitated” his victim during the sword attack, a court has heard.

Marcus Arduini Monzo, 36, allegedly attacked 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin as he walked to school on 30 April by running up behind him and slashing his neck and chest with a samurai sword.

The teenager, who was a pupil at a local independent school, died as a result of “sharp force trauma” to the head and was “largely decapitated” in the attack, the court heard.

Four other people – including two police officers – were seriously injured in separate attacks, all within 20 minutes.

Outlining the case, Tom Little KC said the charges facing the defendant covered a period of around 20 minutes and began when a van was deliberately driven at a member of the public who was knocked into a garden, the Daily Telegraph reports. He went on:

The defendant then gets out of the van with a sword. The victim says ‘I don’t know you’, the defendant says ‘I don’t care, I will kill you’ and then attacks him with the sword. Shortly after that Daniel Anjorin is walking to school and he is attacked from behind with the use of a sword to the neck and head, largely decapitating the 14-year-old boy.

Little explained the defendant was then accused of attacking a paramedic before breaking into the home of a stranger and attacking a man in his bedroom in front of his wife and baby.

Monzo is further accused of attacking two police officers before he was Tasered and arrested.

He is next due before the Old Bailey for a plea hearing on July 23.

A trial is set to begin in February.