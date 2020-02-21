FBN’s Regan: Cavuto ‘Doesn’t Deserve’ Attacks from Trump

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Trish Regan Primetime,” host Trish Regan defended fellow Fox Business host Neil Cavuto from the attacks directed at him by President Trump.

Regan said Cavuto is “someone who I respect tremendously…who has been here, really since the start of Fox, who is someone who started this network, Fox Business, and someone who is the utmost journalist and always fair. I can tell you that about Neil. He is a fair person, a fair guy, and a good man. So, I’m disappointed that the president said those things. Because Neil Cavuto is one guy who just doesn’t deserve it.”

