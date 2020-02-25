GOP Sen. Tim Scott: Dem Candidates ‘in Trouble’ if They Do Not Take on Sanders in SC Debate

Ahead of Tuesday’s Democrat debate in South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) said on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that the field of candidates “are all in trouble” if they fail to take on Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Scott predicted it is a “make or break moment” for the entire field.

“I think that it’s the entire field’s make or break moment. If they do not take on Bernie Sanders, they are all in trouble if they think they’re going to win the nomination,” Scott outlined.

“If you think about this, three weeks ago, [Joe] Biden had a 30-point lead in South Carolina. Bernie’s numbers within the African-American community in South Carolina are up close to 50% from 2016. If that momentum continues, Katie, bar the door. This is going to be a consequential debate tonight, which will foreshadow what happens on Saturday, and that leads right into Super Tuesday. I think the Democratic field, they’re in trouble,” he added.

