McCarthy: ‘Beating Biden Would Be Easier’ – Sanders Will Win Nomination

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) argued that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden would be easier for President Trump to beat than 2020 Democrat Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and predicted that Sanders will win the nomination.

McCarthy said, “I personally believe beating Biden would be easier for President Trump. And I don’t know where these Democrats get behind. Bernie has a crowd, Biden does not. Bernie knows what states he’s in, Biden does not. Bernie knows that he’s running for president, not the Senate. Biden does not.”

McCarthy later added that former President Obama “sees that Bernie is going to win this thing, that Bernie has the momentum. This is where the Democratic Party has moved, a socialist Democratic Party.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett