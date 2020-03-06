Kellyanne Conway Clashes with Reporters over Coronavirus — ‘I’m Not Getting Snarky,’ I’m Just Asking

President Donald Trump’s counselor Kellyanne Conway got in heated exchanges with reporters at the White House on Friday during a press conference about the administration’s actions to contain the coronavirus.

A reporter asked, “You’ve talked about how the administration initially had this contained, but during that time, why didn’t the administration send out more tests and work to get hospitals prepared? I mean, even today, the state of Florida is saying they can’t test everyone per the administration guidelines because they don’t have enough tests.”

Conway replied, “So you are asking a couple of different things there.”

The reporter pressed, “But why now? Why didn’t they do it while it was contained?”

Conway shot back, “It is being contained. Do you not think it’s being contained?”

The reporter answered, “I’m not a doctor or a lawyer.”

Conway said, “You said it’s not being contained, so are you a doctor or a lawyer when you’re saying it’s not being contained? That is false. You just said something that’s not true.”

Another reporter asked, “There are more than 300 million people in the country, though, shouldn’t we test more than a million?”

Conway replied, “Way more than that.”

The reporter responded, “Right. Shouldn’t we test more than that?”

Conway shot back, “Well, you’re not a doctor either. That’s very clear.”

The reporter said, “Are you? I’m just asking.”

Conway said, “I talk to the task force.”

The reporter said, “I’m not getting snarky. I’m just asking you the questions.”

