Klobuchar to Trump: ‘Lead Instead of Blaming the Governors’

Friday on CNN, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) urged President Donald Trump to “lead instead of blaming the governors,” referring to the escalating coronavirus outbreak in America.

Anchor Dana Bash asked, “We have heard before the segment of the governor of New York saying the ventilators are desperately needed, and we are hearing that from the governor of Michigan and growing numbers of governors and local leaders across the country. There continues to be the blame game going on between those state leaders and the president and people in the administration. As a senator, how do you want this to be resolved right now?”

Klobuchar said, “I want the president to lead and not spend a quarter of his press conferences blaming other people and going after governors. I want the president —I wish he had planned ahead when this was happening in China in terms of getting those mass tests ready to go and getting those approved right away on the serum. I think that’s what we should be doing now and equipment for people in the hospitals. He has to do everything he can to lead and not say he’s a backup. This is a national pandemic. This is a global pandemic. This is a time when leaders lead instead of blaming the governors who are basically on the front line trying to do their best every single day. ”

