Dem Rep. Lofgren: Supreme Court Looked Like ‘Partisan Hacks’ During Trump Immunity Argument

Representative Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) said Thursday on CNN’s “The Lead” that the Supreme Court acted like “partisan hacks” during the oral arguments on Donald Trump’s claim that he is immune from prosecution.

Host Jake Tapper said, “Justices signaled today that they were skeptical of Trump’s claim that he had complete immunity for anything he did that was an official act. But they also pushed back on how the special counsel framed the case. How likely do you think it is that the court’s going to try to reach a middle ground ruling that might push this trial beyond November’s election, or that they might kick it back to the lower court that will also prolong all of this?”

Lofgren said, “Well I’ve got to say Jake, the court is not looking impartial or non-partisan at this point. They didn’t need to take this case at all. The appellate court decision was tightly drawn in correct. They didn’t take it early on once they gave an indication. They dragged it out. Really the debate today showed a very serious problem, which is they are not deciding the case before them instead, engaging in flights of fancy that would involve further delay.”

She added, “Honestly all of us lawyers are also called officers of the court. Were trained to believe in the impartiality of the courts and especially the Supreme Court but it’s tough to do today. It doesn’t look like that today, they look like partisan hacks. I’m sorry and it’s a great concern to me, a great concern to the president preservation of our democracy that we couldn’t actually get a trial of someone who tried to overturn the election before the next election is preposterous.”

