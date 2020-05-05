LA Gov. Edwards: ‘We’ve Been Having a Great Relationship with Our Federal Partners’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards (D) stated that his state has had “a great relationship with our federal partners,” and that even though there is “a long way to go. We’re going to keep working with the president and the vice president, with FEMA, with HHS, and continue to move forward in a way that I think is responsible.”

Edwards said, [relevant remarks begin around 4:30] “Well, first of all, we’ve been having a great relationship with our federal partners, the president, the vice president. Right now, this is all about testing, and we received, this week, our first allocation of the month’s worth of testing. We’re going to get to 200,000. And so, the test kits are coming in, as promised by the federal government, incredibly important. So, we’re going to maintain that good relationship. Obviously, there’s a long way to go. We’re going to keep working with the president and the vice president, with FEMA, with HHS, and continue to move forward in a way that I think is responsible.”

