Ilhan Omar: ‘Not My Place to Litigate’ Tara Reade Allegations — I Plan to Help Biden Defeat Trump

In a Tuesday interview with ABC News’ “Good Morning America,” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) stressed the importance of believing sexual assault survivors but also said she still intends to support and help former Vice President Joe Biden in his bid to defeat President Donald Trump in his 2020 reelection bid.

Omar has previously said she believes former Senate aid Tara Reade’s story and noted in her interview on “GMA” that some parts have been corroborated, but said it is not her “place to litigate” the allegations.

“[F]irst off, let me say I plan on supporting and helping the VP, Joe Biden, in defeating Trump,” Omar outlined. “I think this is one of the most important elections of our lifetime, and we all have to do everything that we can to restore our democracy and instill hope in what’s possible. I also think that it’s important for us to create a space where we allow for survivors to come forward, and that has been consistent with my values, and I think we can do both.”

“There’s obviously parts of what [Reade] has said that have been corroborated and parts that haven’t, that is not my place to litigate her story,” she added. “I think it’s important when someone says they have been assaulted and they see themselves as survivors that we, as we have been saying, believe survivors.”

