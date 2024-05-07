Report: Stormy Daniels Expected at Trump’s Business Records Trial

Donald Trump returns to a New York City courtroom Tuesday as his business records trial resumes with an attorney for Stormy Daniels predicting the porn actor is expected to appear as a witness.

Clark Brewster told the Associated Press that Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is “likely” to be called as a witness in the trial on Tuesday.

Trump said earlier Tuesday he was “recently told” who the witness would be on Tuesday and complained he should’ve been given more notice, the AP report notes.

The former president’s appearance before Manhattan Criminal Court comes 24-hours after Judge Juan Merchan found Trump in contempt of court for a tenth time during Monday’s session.

The justice fined the defendant another $1,000 and warned him the next violation of his gag order would result in jail time, as Breitbart News reported.

Merchan previously fined Trump for nine violations. Trump’s 10th contempt offense occurred before the last order and not afterward. Trump did not push the boundaries after the first gag order ruling.

“This court will have to consider a jail sanction,” Merchan cautioned. “At the end of the day, I have a job to do. Part of that job is to protect the dignity of the justice system.”

The jury then heard from two more witnesses, Jeffrey McConney and Deborah Tarasoff, about the alleged links within the Trump Organization leading to Michael Cohen’s $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

As the day ended the prosecution told Judge Merchan that they expect to be able to wrap up their case in about two weeks even an extensive list of witnesses remains to be called.

Among them is prosecutors’ star witness, Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty to federal charges related to previous payments. He is expected to undergo a bruising cross-examination from defense attorneys.

The case is New York v. Trump, No. 71543-23, in the New York Supreme Court for New York County.