Comedienne Nikki Glaser has revealed what comedians could and could not say during the Netflix Roast of Tom Brady special.

Speaking with Howard Stern on Monday’s Sirus XM show, Glaser said that they could not make any cracks about Tom Brady’s children.

“We all collectively just decided not to involve his kids too much in anything because they didn’t ask for that,” Glaser said.

“So, I couldn’t say, ‘Tom, hopefully, we make out at the after party — you can pretend I’m your son,” Glaser said.

Glaser’s “kiss” joke would have been a reference to the 2018 Tom vs. Time docuseries controversy wherein the NFL great kissed his 11-year-old son Jack while the quarterback received a massage.

“But yeah, there was things like that. We all just agreed, ‘Let’s not throw the kids under the bus.’ Even though I just did it here,” said Glaser.

That does not mean comedians could not hit Tom Brady in some private places, such as his high-profile breakup with model/actress Bridget Moynahan while she was pregnant with his son in 2006.

“But seriously, Tom, you’re the best to ever play for too long,” Glaser said during the roast. “You retired, then you came back, and then you retired again. I get it, it’s hard to walk away from something that’s not your pregnant girlfriend, it’s tough.

“Hey, to be fair, he didn’t know she was pregnant, he just thought she was getting fat,” she added.

As Breitbart News reported, Tom Brady himself jumped into the show to declare at least one joke off-limits when comedian Jeff Ross took a swipe at Patriots CEO Robert Kraft.

“So Tom became a Patriot and moved up to New England, and on the first day of training camp, that scrawny rookie famously walked into the owner Robert Kraft‘s office and said, ‘I’m the best decision your organization has ever made. Would you like a massage?’” Ross joked.

Brady appeared uncomfortable with the joke as Ross acknowledged Robert Kraft in the audience and blew him kisses.

“I love Robert Kraft, I….,” Ross said just before Brady approached him and whispered, “Never say that shit again.”

Ross obliged Brady and noted that Kraft was “having fun.”

In 2020, Florida prosecutors dropped charges against Robert Kraft for allegedly soliciting prostitution at a day spa.

“Florida prosecutors are dropping charges of soliciting prostitution against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, according to court papers filed Thursday,” NBC News reported at the time. “Kraft, 79, was accused of paying for sex acts at the Orchids of Asia Day spa in Jupiter, Florida, on consecutive days in January 2019. Kraft pleaded not guilty but issued a public apology for his actions.”

“Palm Beach County prosecutors lost a key court decision … that led to the court tossing video and audio surveillance of Kraft allegedly soliciting a woman at the Orchids of Asia Day spa,” it added.

Glaser told Howard Stern that Tom Brady likely felt he needed to come to Kraft’s defense.

“I believe that was for real,” Glaser said. “Based on the little knowledge I had of [the roast], I think Robert Kraft was not a confirmed guest to be there. I was surprised when Jeff made that joke, but I do think that Tom was actually looking out for him.”

