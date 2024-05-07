Gallup Poll: Confidence in Biden’s Economic Leadership Historically Low

Confidence in President Joe Biden’s economic leadership sunk to a historically low point, Gallup polling found Monday, underscoring Biden’s vulnerability on the top issue of the 2024 presidential election.

Only 38 percent of Americans say they have a “great deal” or a “fair amount” of confidence in Biden to do or recommend the right thing for the economy.

“Biden’s subpar rating could have significant electoral implications as not only does he have the lowest economic rating of any president seeking reelection since Gallup began tracking this in 2001, but independents trust his opponent more than him,” Gallup reported.

Gallup tracked the confidence in presidents’ economic ability since 2001. Only former President George Bush held a lower confidence level than Biden at 34 percent after the Great Recession, Gallup reported:

Obama’s confidence ratings were at least 50% each year except for one (42% in 2014). Biden has fared much worse as confidence in his economic management dropped precipitously in 2022 from 57% to 40% amid sharply higher inflation, and it has been below 40% since then. Only Bush earned lower confidence from Americans than Biden has since last year — by the end of his second term, amid the Great Recession, when just 34% of Americans expressed confidence in his economic abilities.

The poll survey sampled 1,001 adults from April 1-22 with a 4 point margin of error.

The survey comes as CNBC polling of small business owners found that nearly 75 percent said inflation will rise. Only 24 percent said inflation peaked.

It also revealed that “three in five small business owners cite inflation (63%) and economic growth (61%) as the top issues for deciding on who to vote for in the upcoming presidential election.”

