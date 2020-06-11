WH’s Kayleigh McEnany: ‘Antifa Will Be Stopped Under the Leadership of President Trump’

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday sounded off on President Donald Trump slamming Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) and Seattle’s mayor for their handling of protests, which have turned into riots.

Trump, in a Wednesday tweet, warned that “Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle” and demanded for “LAW & ORDER.”

Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle, run by Radical Left Democrats, of course. LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

McEnany told Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that Trump will secure the streets in Seattle if the local leaders do not. She also declared that “Antifa will be stopped under the leadership of President Trump.”

“The president’s message is he will secure the streets in this country,” McEnany advised. “His first preference is always local leaders doing their job, mayors doing their job, governors doing their job as they’re supposed to do. They, after all, have the police power as embedded in the Constitution. But when they didn’t do their job, last Monday this president said I will secure our streets. And what he did was he surged the National Guard, he made D.C. safe, he surged the National Guard in Minneapolis, made Minneapolis safe and had the military as an absolute last resort backstop. So, he’s emphasizing that tool is always at his disposal, that security is number one, that the men and women who have lost their lives in these riots from Officer Dorn and Officer Underwood is unacceptable — and many other innocent civilians. We can’t have that in this country. Antifa will be stopped under the leadership of President Trump from wreaking havoc and burning down buildings and injuring 750 law enforcement officers and destroying 150 federal buildings.”

