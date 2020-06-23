Sarah Sanders Rips John Bolton — ‘A Disgrace to the Country’

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders doubled down on her criticisms of former National Security Advisor John Bolton on Tuesday as he has been speaking out against President Donald Trump while promoting his forthcoming book.

Sanders recently released a portion of her book in which she wrote Bolton was “drunk on power.” In an interview with FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sanders echoed those remarks and called Bolton “a disgrace to the country.”

“Look, right now, I think he’s a disgrace to the country,” Sanders said of Bolton. “I think that what he’s doing right now is absolutely appalling and I write about in my book — speaking for myself — John Bolton was your classic case of someone who was completely drunk on power who thought he was the president. He was constantly pushing his own agenda, which was all he cared about. The big problem for John Bolton is that’s not how it works. He forgot that no one elected him to anything and that it was President Trump and President Trump’s agenda that mattered in the White House.”

Sanders was asked about Bolton’s claim that Trump is not worthy of his position as president.

She replied, “If anybody is unworthy of a position, it is somebody who takes an opportunity given to them like John Bolton does and runs out the second he gets released from that job and starts to change his tune. He was either lying when he was in the room where it happened, or he’s lying now. And I think John Bolton has zero credibility since for 17 months he went out and championed President Trump and his agenda saying all of the things he was doing right, how he had been tough on a variety of countries. … I don’t think he has any credibility at this point.”

