CNN’s King: Tax Dollars Are Supporting Stephen Miller’s ‘Xenophobia’

Friday on CNN, host John King told his viewers their tax dollars were supporting “xenophobia” from President Donald Trump’s senior advisor Stephen Miller.

In a clip from Fox News Channel, Stephen Miller said, “Any foreign national, talk about foreign interference, can mail in a ballot. It’s a simple principle one citizen, one vote, emphasis on the word citizen. Universal mail-in ballots are an attempt to dilute the vote of your viewers and Americans who want to have their identities verified by allowing for massive endemic fraud. That is scandalous.”

CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins said, “During that interview, Stephen Miller also said, and I’m quoting him now, ‘Nobody who mails in a ballot has the identity confirmed. Nobody checks to see if they’re even a U.S. citizen.’ John, that is very far from truth. It’s not even close to being true. There are many states for mail-in ballot — many if not all states that have you sign the ballot and verify that signature with past voter registration records and something coming under controversy from people saying that it’s disenfranchising voters, but they do in states check your signature.”

King said, “Kaitlan Collins live for us at the White House listening to Stephen Miller. A reminder to all of you out there who send your tax dollars to Washington, some of them are paying for xenophobia straight from the lawn of the White House.”

