Hillary Clinton: ‘Wannabe Authoritarian’ Trump Must Be Defeated — He Has ‘Hurt Our Country’

Sunday on MSNBC, former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said President Donald Trump must be defeated in November because he has “already hurt our country, our institutions, our rule of law.”

When asked about presumptive Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden choices for a running mate, Clinton said, “I think that he has been very deliberate about this. So I think we should all just wait.”

She added, “Look, this is such a critical election. I think he has great choices. I’m excited about them. But I think people have to understand that we are up against a wannabe authoritarian who has already hurt our country, our institutions, our rule of law, has scapegoated so many different groups of people. We just have to defeat Donald Trump. We all have to do everything possible to make that happen.”

