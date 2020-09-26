Sharpton: ‘I Was Glad’ Barrett’s Children Came Out for Ceremony ‘Because I Couldn’t Find Too Many Other People of Color’ in Audience

During MSNBC’s coverage of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination on Saturday, MSNBC host Rev. Al Sharpton stated that the audience for Barrett’s nomination ceremony at the White House “was the least diverse audience” he’s seen for such an announcement and remarked that “I was glad her two kids did come out. Because I couldn’t find too many other people of color in that audience.”

Sharpton said, “It is almost offensive for him [President Donald Trump] to brag about her adopting children from Haiti, which is certainly honorable. He called Haiti an s-hole country. So, he’s sitting there with the height of hypocrisy, in terms of his own rhetoric in the past.”

After listing some of his other problems with the Barrett nomination, Sharpton stated, “So, there’s a lot of reasons for us to be concerned. Not to mention, that that was the least diverse audience I’ve ever seen an announcement like this made [in front of] in my life. I looked around. I was glad her two kids did come out. Because I couldn’t find too many other people of color in that audience.”

