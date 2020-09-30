Nunes: ‘Amazing’ Biden Didn’t Answer Question on Hunter Taking $3.5 Million from Russian Oligarch

Representative Devin Nunes (R-CA) on Wednesday’s “Mornings with Maria” on Fox Business Network questioned why Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden refused to answer a question at the first presidential debate about his son Hunter’s business dealings overseas.

Nunes said it is “amazing” Biden has not been pushed to answer why he is attacking President Donald Trump and Republicans for “nefarious” dealings with Russia but will not answer why his son took $3.5 million from a Russian oligarch.

“You had Biden still last night accusing Trump of having something to do with Russia, and meanwhile, no one in the mainstream media, including last night, pushed for Biden to answer the question,” Nunes lamented. You’ve been attacking Trump and Republicans for having something to do nefarious with Russia for four years now, and he won’t answer why his son took $3.5 million from a well-known Russian oligarch with ties to Putin. It’s simply amazing that he was not pushed to answer that question.”

Nunes went on to emphasize that Trump was the one to bring up Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

“Once again … Donald Trump had to bring this up last night directly to Joe Biden because no one’s asking Biden the questions of what’s his involvement,” he added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent