Gingrich: 2020 Election ‘Most Sobering Choice Since 1864 When Lincoln Ran for Reelection’

Sunday on New York AM WABC 770 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich gave a stark warning about the 2020 presidential election.

Gingrich told host John Catsimatidis that the upcoming election is “the most sobering choice since 1864” when Abraham Lincoln ran for reelection. He explained that had Lincoln lost, the “South would have seceded,” and thus, “slavery would have survived.”

According to Gingrich, if 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wins, Democrats are going to have him “sit in a corner” and let his vice presidential pick Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and her fellow radical left-wing radicals govern the country.

“All the left wants is power,” Gingrich advised.

“It’s the most sobering choice since 1864 when Lincoln ran for reelection. If Lincoln had lost, the South would have seceded. Slavery would have survived. And the union would have have been ended,” he added. “And we are [now] in a similar situation with people who do not like America, want to replace America, are committed to profoundly changing the world you and I live in. And would like to make us basically like California, where it’s virtually impossible to defeat the machine in California because they’ve rigged the game so decisively.”

