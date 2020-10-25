GOP Chair McDaniel: Twitter Is Censoring Biden Stories — If a Trump Family Laptop Emerged it Would Be All Over the News

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that the press showed itself not to be “free and fair” by ignoring the allegations of corruption against Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

Fox News host Chris Wallace asked, “Do you have any proof — because he’s denied it — do you have any proof that Joe Biden every took one penny from either a foreign country or a foreign company?”

McDaniel replied, “I think that’s incumbent upon the press to start investigating. I think what’s frightening is we should have a free and fair press that should be looking at a laptop that has not been disputed by the Biden campaign to be authentic. These emails are deeply troubling as it looks like Hunter Biden is negotiating with a Chinese energy company to profit, not just for himself, but for his father but it warrants an investigation. That’s not my job. That’s the press’ job. That’s the FBI — those who have this laptop to look into it.”

Wallace interrupted, “The FBI has had the hard drive since December. Why haven’t they come up with any evidence?”

McDaniel said, “I don’t know. I’m not in the internal aspects of that investigation. But what’s more disturbing, Chris, is Twitter is censoring these stories. The press is saying this has been debunked without even investigating it. Why are they doing that? Why aren’t they covering for the story? If this were the Trump family and this laptop and emerged it would be all over the news 24/7. It is frightening as we are looking at a candidate who is going to take us closer to socialism that we have a press that is showing itself not to be free and fair.”

