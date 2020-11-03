W.H. Spox Farah: Pennsylvania A.G. Seems to Be Putting His ‘Thumb on the Scale’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Fox Across America,” White House Director of Communications Alyssa Farah reacted to recent comments made by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) by saying that “those who are tasked with objectively carrying — executing an election really seem to be putting their thumb on the scale one direction or the other.”

Farah said, “Well, listen, we’ve been really concerned with some of those early comments from the attorney general. The campaign’s got a team there, a legal team ready on the ground to make sure that votes are accurately counted and that we’re adhering to the laws within the state. But it’s always concerning when those who are tasked with objectively carrying — executing an election really seem to be putting their thumb on the scale one direction or the other.”

