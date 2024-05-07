CNN’s Paula Reid: Cross Examination of Stormy Daniels Was ‘Devastating, Eviscerating’

CNN chief legal analyst Paula Reid said Tuesday on “The Lead” that during the New York business record case, adult film star Stormy Daniels’ cross examination by former President Donald Trump’s lawyers was “devastating.”

Host Kaitlan Collins said, “Paula, if I was describing the intensity in there, this morning, I mean, this cross-examination took on a whole other level just now.”

Reid said, “Yeah and remember at the start of the day the Trump team was outraged that they had so little notice about who the witness would be. And so little time to prepare their cross-examination will clearly Kaitlan are doing just fine. This is a devastating cross-examination. They’ve gotten Stormy Daniels to concede she hates Trump. That she said that she would dance if he went to jail. They have pointed to the fact that she has said she will never hey, him hundreds of thousands of dollars that she owes him. They’ve effectively undercut her credibility by getting her to talk about conversation she had that at pitching her with her own book. I mean, this has been devastating for Stormy Daniels’ credibility.”

She added, “Now, big picture, what does that mean for the case as a whole? Well, maybe not much because she doesn’t have any direct evidence of the falsifying business records. What she couldn’t explain today is what exactly Trump was trying to hide between the Access Hollywood tape and election day in 2016, this illicit sexual encounter with a porn star back over a decade prior. She was able to explain to the jury that and how she got paid. But I think what we should really take away from today is this is a preview of what Michael Cohen can look forward to this kind of sort of devastating, eviscerating cross.”

