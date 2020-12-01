Cotton: ‘Shortsighted,’ ‘Dangerous’ for Biden to Reenter Iran Nuclear Deal

In an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Story” on Monday, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) warned against the United States rejoining the Iran nuclear deal canceled by President Donald Trump under a potential future Biden administration.

The Arkansas Republican lawmaker said the act would be shortsighted and dangerous.

“I just can’t imagine that the Biden administration, for instance, would lift sanctions against the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps,” he said. “The Trump administration imposed those sanctions. The IRGC is responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan. And I’m sure that the Iranian leadership would demand that those sanctions be lifted. The IRGC has its tentacles throughout the Iranian economy. That’s why so many ayatollahs are also multi-billionaires.”

“Is the Biden administration really going to lift sanctions against the shock troops of Iran’s terror regime?” Cotton continued. “Are they really going to send hundreds of billions of dollars back to the ayatollahs? Are they really going to go back into a deal that doesn’t touch on any of Iran’s activity besides its nuclear arsenal, some of which is already starting to sunset because the deadlines in that nuclear deal five years ago were so short, but that’s what it would take to reenter this nuclear deal? That’s why it would be so shortsighted and so dangerous.”

