Sharpton to Trump: ‘Drop Your Hopeless Lawsuits That Are Tearing at the Heart of American Democracy’

Sunday, MSNBC “PoliticsNation” host Al Sharpton delivered a “memo” to President Donald Trump about how past presidential losers have accepted the election results as the president continues to contest the 2020 presidential election results over allegations of voter fraud.

Sharpton noted how in 2016, Hillary Clinton, who lost out to Trump in the election, “provided a lesson in grace.” He called on Trump to learn from Clinton, and past election losers, who he said accepted the results with “dignity” and “behaved like actual adults” in the transition of power, and drop his “hopeless lawsuits.”

“So, Mr. President, at the risk of asking you to follow in the footsteps of Richard Nixon, you’ll see by his example that all is not lost — if and only if you behave like an adult,” Sharpton stated. “Drop your hopeless lawsuits that have been tearing at the heart of American democracy. Stop spinning conspiracy theories about an election you lost fair and square. And if you must inflict another Trump presidential campaign on the world, at least have the dignity to wait until after the inauguration to launch it. And if you want the spotlight, your best bet is to attend the inauguration and hope Joe Biden is gracious enough to shake your hand for the cameras.”

