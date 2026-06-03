Acosta: Trump Is ‘Trying to to Put Together a State-Dominated Media System’

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” former CNN personality Jim Acosta claimed President Donald Trump was “trying to put together a state-dominated media system in this country.”

Acosta said, “I think the message that the people at CBS are sending people like Barry Weiss is be afraid. We are in control. We are in charge. And as Don was saying, make no mistake, they don’t care about the ratings. They don’t care about making money. This is an ideological and partizan political project on the part of the Ellison’s, the Trump friendly aliens who now control Paramount, who, by the way, are trying to take control of WBN and CNN and turn it into this giant media conglomerate that will essentially act like it’s a state media organization in support of Donald Trump.”

He added, “And I think the folks at CBS, people like Bari Weiss and so on, they need to look at themselves in the mirror and ask themselves, the question, is what I’m doing good for America? Is what I’m doing good for democracy? Is what I’m doing good for the free press? And I think the answer is unquestionably no. And when Scott Pelley is saying that the people at CBS are telling him to inject political bias and falsehoods into his reporting, that should be a hair-on-fire moment for all Americans. And Don and I, we have felt these pressures. And, you know, this is a very serious moment in this country right now. The American people need to be aware of what’s taking place, Donald Trump. He’s gone after Stephen Colbert. He’s trying to go after Jimmy Kimmel. They’re trying to to put together a state-dominated media system in this country. And it has to be stopped.”

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