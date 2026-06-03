Schiff: ‘Trump-Fawning’ Spencer Pratt Won’t Win in L.A.

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) claimed that as a “MAGA-aligned, Trump-fawning candidate,” Spencer Pratt is not going to win in Los Angeles.

Host Jen Psaki said, “I got to ask you your thoughts on Spencer Pratt while you’re here, who looks like he could make the runoff? We’ll see. Hasn’t been called yet. What do people not know about that guy?”

Schiff said, “Well, you would think, having tried having a reality TV star in elective office and seeing it was a colossal bust, it was a terrible decision that maybe we wouldn’t be eager to repeat that decision. I think that, you know, his campaign is really fueled by a lot of discontent about the quality of life in Los Angeles and there’s a lot to be said there in terms of what we need to do to address the homelessness problem and crime. I think the mayor is, doing a good job trying to address those in a very difficult city, in a mayorship that doesn’t have that much power. So I think, you know, Karen Bass is ahead for a reason. People see her as really, a very smart, competent, capable person, but dealing with some really intractable problems. But to take advantage of those problems and he is likely to come in number two. Still, we are a very Democratic city and a MAGA aligned, Trump fawning candidate for mayor is probably not going to be successful in L.A..”

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