Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin questioned if Rep. Al Green (D-TX) suggested that he was “racist” during a Homeland Security Committee hearing.

While speaking during the hearing, Green mentioned, “Racists take offense at peaceful protests,” Mediaite reported. While Green had been “referring to blown-up images” that showed President Donald Trump “and others,” Mullin questioned if Green was accusing him of being a racist.

In response, Green told Mullin to “shut up” several times.

“Racists take offense at peaceful protests,” Green said. “A racist, Mr. Secretary, would do what happened to Ruby…”

Mullin interjected: “Are you calling me a racist?”

After Green tried to continue to speak, Mullin stated that he was “asking a question.”

“Reclaiming my time,” Green responded. “Ask him to shut up! Shut up!”

As Mullin continued talking, Green kept telling him to “shut up” several times and said it was his time. As the two of them spoke over each other, Green clarified that he “never” called Mullin a racist.

“No one will call me a racist,” Mullin stated “I’m Cherokee.” Mullin’s comments came after Homeland Security Committee Chairman Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY) told Green to “suspend” when Green called for Mullin to “shut up.”

Garbarino said he had “suspended the clock,” after Green asked several times that his “time be restored.”

“There will be no addressing anyone’s character in a negative way,” Garbarino said.

In a press release, Green clarified that the person on the poster “depicted Elizabeth Eckford, one of the Little Rock Nine, and not Ruby Bridges.”