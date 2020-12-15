Omar: Biden Should Rely Heavily on ‘Executive Power’ to ‘Create an Economy that Works for Everyone’

Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Live With Ayman Mohyeldin” that President-elect Joe Biden should rely heavily on executive orders to “create an economy that works for everyone.”

Omar said, “We’re asking for the incoming administration to come into this with eyes wide open. We recognize that the Republican Party will do everything that they can in their power to make sure this president is not successful. They have said they might begin to work with him in six months. We know what gets accomplished in the first 100 days are important for an administration.”

She continued, “We’re asking, you know, President-elect Biden and Harris to use their executive power in increasing the minimum wage to $15 for federal workers. We’re asking them to use their executive power to declare the climate crisis as a national emergency. We’re asking them to use their executive power in strengthening OSHA protections. We’re asking them to use their executive power in, you know, reinstating things like temporary protection status for so many people in our country. There are so many things that need to get done in regards to undoing the damage that’s been done in the last four years. Also, in stabilizing our country in regards to the economy and the coronavirus. We also have an opportunity to leap into the future as we look at what it means to create an economy that works for everyone.”

