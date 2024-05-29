Fetterman: Civilian Deaths from Rafah Strike ‘Awful’ But Hamas Hides Behind Civilians, Kept Munitions There

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) stated that the deaths of civilians in an Israeli strike on a tent camp in Rafah were “awful” but Hamas hides behind civilians and “there was a dump of munitions there that exploded. That’s where Hamas is hiding them and that added more damage that way as well.”

Fetterman said that while the deaths of civilians in the strike were “awful” and a “heartbreaking” “tragedy,” there is “a truth about this war, and that’s what Hamas — Hamas, those cowards hide behind civilians, and now it’s becoming more and more there was a dump of munitions there that exploded. That’s where Hamas is hiding them and that added more damage that way as well. So, — and I don’t understand why, if Hamas wants peace, they could have taken that ceasefire deal a couple of weeks ago or they could surrender right now if they were concerned about that. But they are all about trying to hang on, because there’s no connection…with the suffering of Palestinians. They don’t seem to care how many die or anything. But I do believe Israel does try to minimize that, but it’s a very difficult war when they have to wage a war when they have Hamas hiding behind the civilians.”

