The Biden campaign on Tuesday morning staged a press conference outside of the Manhattan courtroom where closing arguments were set to begin in the business records trial of former President Donald Trump.

Speaking at the press conference were actor Robert DeNiro, and two former Capitol police officers on January 6, Harry Dunn — who is running for Congress, and Michael Fanone.

De Niro unleashed full Trump Derangement Syndrome, claiming that if Trump were elected, he would “never” leave office.

“If he gets in, I can tell you right now, he will never leave! He will never leave! You know that. He will never leave,” DeNiro said, claiming that Trump would make himself “dictator for life.”

“What does that mean? Is that the country we want to live in? Do we want him running this country and saying, ‘I’m not leaving, I’m dictator for life’?” he added.

“I hope this new ad campaign reaches outside the bubble to remind supporters of what a danger he is to our lives. This is not a threat, this is a reality,” he continued.

De Niro also referred to Trump supporters as “clowns” and “gangsters.”

A washed up Bob DeNiro doubles down on calling President Trump's supporters "clowns" pic.twitter.com/Z9p40Le6Kh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 28, 2024

#NOW "You are gangsters, F**k you!"

Robert DeNiro shouting at Trump Supporters who confronted him as he tried to leave the courthouse area.

They chased him to his car where DeNiro's security had to push them away. pic.twitter.com/Upl0XlpnpS — Oliya Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) May 28, 2024

The move smacked of desperation. Trump and dozens of his supporters have essentially hosted daily press conferences outside of the courtroom over the past several weeks, giving them a high-profile platform.

“You all are here. You’ve been incessantly covering this day in and day out,” said Dunn, when asked by reporters why they staged the press conference outside of the courtroom. “And we want to remind the American people ahead of the first debate on June 27 of the unique, persistent threat and growing threat that Donald Trump poses to the American people and toward our democracy.”

Just last week, Trump hosted a campaign rally in the Bronx, reportedly drawing an estimated 25,000 supporters.

The move also smacked of politics. President Joe Biden has reportedly stayed quiet on the trial so as to not give credence to Trump’s accusations of political persecution. Politico reported just Friday that Biden would make a statement when there was a verdict, but from a White House “setting” and not a campaign one, so it would not look “political.”

However, that changed Tuesday morning when the Biden-Harris campaign announced they would hold a press conference outside of the courtroom.

Donald Trump Jr., the former president’s eldest son, posted on X:

In case you needed more evidence that all of these BS cases were quarterbacked by Team Biden to interfere in the 2024 election, the Biden campaign is now showing up in NYC to explicitly cheerlead the political prosecution of my father.