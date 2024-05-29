On Tuesday, President Joe Biden used a post to X to renew his call for an “assault weapons” ban and was mocked in response.

Biden posted:

Thoughts and prayers are not enough. It's time for an assault weapons ban. pic.twitter.com/rL0VRDJwZk — President Biden (@POTUS) May 28, 2024

He was immediately mocked on X, with one user responding, “It’s time for a new president.”

Another user wrote, “You’re advocating for the disarming of citizens while you try to imprison your opponent. How fascist of you.”

Yet another added, “‘Shall not be infringed’ means ‘Shall not be Infringed.’ End of discussion.”

Other users accused Biden of sniffing children (and asked him to stop), while one X user wrote, “If you wanna put an end to gun violence, take guns outta the hands of Democrats.”

Another X user wrote, “Someone that left $85 Billion dollars worth of military equipment including guns and ammo in Afghanistan for the Taliban to secure, gets zero time to talk about ‘gun control.'”

A user who identified herself as libertarian pointed out, “Columbine happened during the last assault weapons ban, but ok.”

Many users pointed to Biden’s open border and the the millions of unvetted illegal aliens who have flooded through it into the U.S.A., suggesting the danger posed by these unknown border crossers actually highlights the need to be armed for self-defense.

The backlash was so thorough that one has to scroll through the first 39 replies to Biden’s post before finding someone who agreed with him.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.