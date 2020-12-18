Dem Sen. Shaheen: GOP Lawmakers Trying to Overturn Election ‘Bordering on Sedition and Treason’

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) said Friday on CNN’s “Newsroom” said Republican lawmakers still trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election “are bordering on sedition and treason.”

Anchor Jim Sciutto said, “This morning the president is praising the new Senator from Alabama Tommy Tuberville who has said his mind is open to being the one senator necessary for a floor challenge on January 6 when Congress meets to finally approve the Electoral College votes. I want to give you a chance here to speak to your Republican colleagues, who even though the Department of Justice, even though the Supreme Court, even though dozens of justices across the courts have dismissed these allegations of election fraud, to those who are still holding out and holding onto this myth, what do you say to them?”

Shaheen said, “Each of us who are serving — Tuberville has been elected but not sworn in — each of us serving as senators took an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States. One of the most fundamental principles of the Constitution is the peaceful transition of power. These senators and members of Congress who have refused to acknowledge that we had a free and fair election, in which Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by over 7 million votes, are bordering on sedition and treason in thinking that they are going to overturn a duly elected president.”

She added, “It is just unfathomable to me how these elected representatives can be refusing to accept the peaceful transition of power. I think they should be sanctioned.”

