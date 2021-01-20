Graham: Sanders Will Use Reconciliation for Green New Deal, Tax Hikes, Medicare for All

During the Fox News Channel’s Inauguration coverage on Wednesday, incoming Senate Budget Committee Ranking Member Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said incoming Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-VT) will use the reconciliation process to “impose the Green New Deal, higher taxes, and Medicare for all.”

Graham said, [relevant remarks begin around 11:00] “[W]e’re going to have our hands full. I’m going to be the Budget [Ranking Member]. I’m going to be fighting Bernie Sanders as he uses the budget reconciliation process to impose the Green New Deal, higher taxes, and Medicare for all. So, to my Republican colleagues out there, let’s work together. We’re going to have a real challenge on our hands.”

