Pro-Palestinian Encampments Spread: UC San Diego, UT Dallas

Anti-Israel activists have continued to set up new pro-Palestinian encampments, even as others are removed by police, with the latest sites going up at the University of Texas-Dallas and University of California San Diego (UCSD).

The UT-Dallas protest is noteworthy, given that Gov. Greg Abbott (R) swiftly dispatched Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) officers to clear a similar encampment at UT-Austin last week. And the UCSD protest risks friction with the local Jewish community, as the campus sits near the heart of an Orthodox Jewish neighborhood in La Jolla.

Fox 5 San Diego reported:

Pro-Palestine demonstrations ramped up on college campuses in San Diego on Wednesday, with an encampment forming on UC San Diego’s campus and University of San Diego students walking out of class for a memorial of those killed in Gaza. … The protests came less than a day after hundreds of San Diego State students staged a walkout, calling on the university’s administration to cut financial ties with Israel and better support Palestinian members of the campus community. All three build off of movements mounted by students at college campus across the country against the conflict in Gaza and U.S. involvement in the war. Protesters have specifically pressed for their schools to divest from Israel and condemn its ongoing military offensive, which they describe as an unfolding genocide.

The only “genocide” in the conflict is Hamas’s genocidal charter, which calls for the annihilation of Israel and the murder of Jews around the world. The UCSD protest also used the term “intifada,” which refers to a violent uprising. The last intifada was a bloody campaign of bombings and shootings by Palestinians against Israelis, mostly civilians.

