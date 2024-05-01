A GoFundMe fundraiser page that was established to thank a group of patriotic fraternity brothers who defended the American flag from an anti-Israel mob has raised more than $230,000.

The page, which was set up to raise money to throw the boys in Pi Kappa Phi at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill “the party they deserve,” has reached roughly $234,200, according to the GoFundMe page at the time of reporting.

“Help us raise funds to throw this frat the party they deserve, a party worth of the boat-shoed Broleteriat who did their country proud,” the page said.

The GoFundMe page wrote:

Commie losers across the country have invaded college campuses to make dumb demands of weak University Administrators. But admidst the chaos, the screaming, the anti-semitism, the hatred of faith and flag, stood a platoon of American heroes. Armored in Vineyard Vines and Patagonia, fueled by Zyn and White Claws, these triumphant Brohemians protected Old Glory from the unwashed Marxist horde – laughing at their shrieks and wails and shielding the Stars & Stripes from Soviet missiles. These boys… no, men, of the UNC Chapel Hill Pi Kappa Phi, gave the best to America and now they deserve the best.

On Tuesday, after a group of anti-Israel protesters had removed the American flag from the flag pole and replaced it with the Palestinian flag, UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Lee H. Roberts raised the American flag back up.

After Roberts had left, anti-Israel protesters once again began removing the American flag in an attempt to destroy it.

One student, Guillermo Estrada wrote that he and his fraternity brothers “ran over to hold it up, in order for it not to touch the ground,” and as they held the American flag, protesters threw water bottles, rocks, and sticks at them.

(Thread) Today was a sad yet empowering day at Chapel Hill. When I walked to class, I saw the Palestinian flag raised on our quad flag pole, and was immediately upset at the act that these “protestors” had made. I cannot say I am fully educated on the Israel/Palestine conflict pic.twitter.com/tZrZEOSu8a — Guillermo Estrada (@estradguillermo) April 30, 2024

Several lawmakers, including Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA), Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), and Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI) have praised the students for their “bravery.”