Hirono: Goal of Impeachment to Hold Trump Accountable, Stop Him from Ever Seeking Elected Office Again

During Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Cross Connection,” Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, argued Congress should attempt to multitask with former President Donald Trump’s impeachment and pass COVID-19 relief.

According to Hirono, the aim of impeachment was to hold Trump accountable for the “violent insurrection” and prevent him from running for office again.

“It’s very clear, Tiffany, that we need to not only hold the president accountable through an impeachment trial but to get on with passing a COVID relief bill,” she said. “And we can do both. Much of this depends on Mitch McConnell’s willingness to do the right thing for the American people. So, that’s where we are, Tiffany. I know we can do both. All it takes is will on the parts of the Republicans at this point. Whether 17 of them will go along to convict this president of what we all experienced as a violent insurrection at the Capitol remains to be seen. I think a few of them will, but I don’t know that we’re going to get 17. But that doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t proceed to hold this president accountable, and that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t stop him from ever seeking elected office again, and that just takes a majority vote.”

