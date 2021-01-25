Schumer: We’ll Move on COVID Relief without GOP if Need Be, ‘Must Get It Done Quickly’

During an interview aired on Monday’s “Good Day New York,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) discussed passing the next round of coronavirus relief and pledged that if Senate Republicans will not join Senate Democrats on a “big bold relief” package, then “we’ll have to move forward on our own,” and that “we must get it done and we must get it done quickly.”

Schumer stated, “We hope our Republican colleagues will join us in moving forward with this big bold relief. If not, we’ll have to move forward on our own, which there are ways we can do. But we must get it done and we must get it done quickly.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett