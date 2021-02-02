Dem Rep. Porter: During Capitol Riot, AOC Said She Hoped to Be a Mom Before She Dies

Representative Katie Porter (D-CA) Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” recounted the experience she had with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) during the deadly riots on Capitol Hill.

O’Donnell asked, “Congresswoman Porter, what was that like for you, and did you know just how deep Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez’s fears were at that time?”

Porter said, “Well, first, you know, she saw me, and we waved. I went into my office. A couple of seconds later, she knocked, and she said, you know, could we come in? I said, of course. Her staffer was trying to describe what had happened. And Alex is really usually, like, unfailingly polite and very personable, and she wasn’t even really talking to me. She was opening up doors, and I was like, can I help you? Like, what are you looking for? And she said I’m looking for where I’m going to hide. And the thing that will always stay with me, the two memories that really, you know, especially as a mom, I think was just really powerful for me, was when she said, you know — I was saying, don’t worry, I’m a mom. I’m calm. I’ve got everything here we need. We can live for like a month in this office. She said, I just hope I get to be a mom. I hope I don’t die today.”

She added, “The second thing is she was wearing heels, and I remember her saying to me — I was wearing flats — I remember her saying to me, I knew I shouldn’t have worn heels. How am I going to run? And we went, and we found her a pair of sneakers to wear from one of my staffers so that she could run if she needed to literally run for her life.”

