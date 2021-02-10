Lindsey Graham: The ‘Not Guilty’ Vote Is Growing After Today — ‘This Is a Liberal Democratic Novel Being Presented as Evidence’

During an appearance on Wednesday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) slammed the impeachment case presented by House Democratic managers earlier in the day.

Graham said there were a number of assumptions Democrats had presented, which he said weakened their argument against former President Donald Trump.

“I hope the defense team is watching your show,” he said. “But let me tell your viewers: The ‘not guilty’ vote is growing after today. I think most Republicans found the presentation by the House managers offensive and absurd. We all know what happened at the Capitol was terrible. I hope everybody involved that broke into the Capitol goes to jail. But I don’t remember any of the House managers saying a damn thing when they were trying to break into my house and going after Susan Collins and spitting on all of us.”

“If this is a problem for a politician to give the speech that President Trump did, well, then Kamala Harris has a real problem because she actively engaged in bailing out rioters,” Graham continued. “And here is what I would suggest. If you are a politician trying to raise bail for people accused of rioting, you are inciting more riots. But here’s something that nobody talked about that is important: If there was preplanning, there was no incitement. Do you agree with that? So, OK … the managers have got this cockamamie idea absurd theory that Donald Trump was monitoring the Proud Boys’ website and other far-right websites, and that he and Dan Scavino knew this was going to happen, and they encouraged it.”

“That is looney tunes,” he added. “And you know why they are saying that? Because if the President didn’t know, and it was actually preplanned, he is not guilty. So for the first time today, they are trying to create a storyline that Donald Trump was in on it before it happened — that he was monitoring the Proud Boys and other crazy websites, and he knew they were going to come to Washington with violence on their mind, and he encouraged it. That is beyond bizarre. This is not evidence. This is a liberal Democratic novel being presented as evidence.”

