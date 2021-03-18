Schumer: If Republicans ‘Vote No,’ ‘We Cannot Let That Stop Us’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CBS’ “Late Show,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) discussed the filibuster and said that Senate Democrats will give Republicans “a chance” and put measures on the floor, “But if they vote no, like they did on the ARP, we cannot let that stop us.”

Schumer said, “What unites our caucus, from one end to the other, is we need big, bold change. The question is, how to go about getting it done. What’s the preference? That Republicans join us, that maybe what they did in ARP is no longer the case. And we’ll give them a chance, we’ll put things on the floor. Because there are a number of my colleagues who say, let’s give them a chance. But if they vote no, like they did on the ARP, we cannot let that stop us.”

He added, “Our caucus is going to come together and figure out the best way to get change, but failure is not an option. Change we must.”

