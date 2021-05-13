Atlanta Mayor: ‘Hard to Get Gas’ in Atlanta Area, I Encouraged My Son to ‘Stay at Home’ So He Wouldn’t Run Out

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said that it’s difficult to get gas in the Atlanta area and that she “had this conversation with my 19-year-old last night, that he needed to stay at home so he wouldn’t go out and run out of gas.”

Bottoms said, “The city of Atlanta, it’s hard to get gas right now throughout the metropolitan area. So it is — you know, encouraging people. I had this conversation with my 19-year-old last night, that he needed to stay at home so he wouldn’t go out and run out of gas. So, people are experiencing very long lines at gas stations. But hopefully, we will begin to see some relief over the next few days.”

