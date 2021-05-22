GOP Rep. Waltz: Wall Street, Universities, Politicians Are ‘Corrupt on Chinese Money’

Friday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) said under the Biden administration, America’s adversaries, including Russia and China, sensed a new weakness and appeared to be willing to exploit it.

Waltz pointed to three specific areas: Russia regarding energy, the tensions in the Middle East, and Chinese aggression in the Pacific Rim.

“In his first days in office, he canceled the pipeline. Russian backpackers attacked our biggest pipeline in Colonial after he canceled Keystone,” Waltz said. “And now, we’re just going to let the Russians have their pipeline and give away the sanctions and get nothing in return. So, really, what side — whose side is Biden on? Because Trump, Ric Grenell, Pompeo, and the team took tough, tough measures against Russia. You look at what they actually did compared to what Biden is actually doing, it’s a complete giveaway.”

“But it’s part of the bigger picture, Jason, in that our adversaries right now smell weakness in the White House, and our adversaries, when they smell weakness, they push, and they’re emboldened,” he continued. “And under President Trump, they were deterred by strength. And that’s what we’re seeing from Hamas launching rockets on Israel, the Iranians on the march across the Middle East, the Russians now getting their pipeline completed for free and nothing in return. We are soon going to see the Taliban on the march.”

“And as you mentioned, the Chinese are the greatest threat this country has ever faced, with a navy that’s larger than ours, with an economy that’s on the verge of being bigger than ours, more launches into space than the rest of the world combined, and they are stealing our technology left, right, and center, because they have Wall Street, our universities and our politicians corrupt on Chinese money,” Waltz added. “This country — you know, it’s the number one job of the federal government is to keep us safe and that’s the last thing Joe Biden is doing right now.”

