Texas Dept. of Public Safety Lt.: Cartels ‘Exploiting’ ‘Constant Surge’ of Migrants, ‘and It’s Not Decreasing’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Christopher Olivarez said that cartels are “exploiting” “the constant surge of migrants coming across,” and “it’s not decreasing by any means whatsoever.”

After Olivarez discussed some of the drug and weapons seizures, co-host Bill Hemmer asked, “It is almost June, lieutenant. What are you and your men and women noticing now? Is it becoming more or less or has it had a steady pitch to it coming across the border?”

Olivarez responded, “Bill, one thing that we’re seeing, it’s increasing. … So, what we know and I’m telling you from what we see on the front lines, what our men and women see on the front lines, the ones that are working the border, the ones that are out there working those elements day in and day out, this is not decreasing by any means. With the constant surge of migrants coming across, the cartels, criminals on the U.S. side are exploiting that current situation and they’re going to profit off of it. And that’s what’s happening now, and it’s not decreasing by any means whatsoever.”

