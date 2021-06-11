Attorney for Alleged Capitol Rioter Slams ‘SOB’ Trump, Puts Him in Same Echelon as Mussolini, Hitler, Stalin, Putin

Joseph Hurley, the attorney for Anthony Antonio, a man accused of having a part in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, on Friday blasted former President Donald Trump.

While speaking with CNN’s “New Day,” Hurley likened Trump to Benito Mussolini, Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin and Vladimir Putin. He referred to Trump as a “son of a b****” who only looks out for himself.

“There are four people now on the history of the 20th century that all belong in the same group, and history will look at them all — Mussolini, Hitler, Stalin, Putin and Trump. And that answers all questions,” Hurley advised. “And that’s where he would go if he can. And that’s where he will go because I saw a frightening look into the future by reading, as part of my research, by reading about the past. And it’s the same pattern over and over: Destroy the free media, destroy the institutions, they look to El Capo, El Leado, whatever it is, El Trumpo, he is the man, and he does everything and says everything. That’s all that son of a — lives for.”

He added, “[T]he disgusting part, [Trump] is what he is — a piece of whatever. It’s the ones that follow him, the politicians in Washington that take the money, that get the votes, that smile and all that, and they go down there, and they implicitly are in the effect of cracks in the foundation of democracy in America — all for number one.”

